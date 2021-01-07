‘I Would Have Died in Her Place’: Badaun Rape Victim’s Family Torn
A priest and two of his disciples were booked for the alleged gang rape, murder of a 50-year-old woman in Badaun.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
"I would have rather died in her place,” The mother of 50-year-old Badaun rape victim is devastated. Since 3 January, when her daughter was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and two of his disciples, she, along with the rest of her family have been running from pillar to post seeking fair investigation and justice.
Speaking to The Quint, the victim's mother said:
“I want that whoever has done this with her should be punished. I ask everyone in the presence of God, if there is a God, how could you let this happen. I went there and told people to check on her condition. They said nothing could be done, they said that a postmortem would be conducted and then the body could be cremated. No one paid any heed to my requests.”Victim’s Mother
The victim, an anganwadi worker, was reportedly raped inside the temple she had been visiting for several years. An FIR has been filed under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 302 (murder) against the three accused. While the disciples were arrested, the priest is still absconding.
Victim’s Family Allege Police Inaction
The woman went to the temple at 5 pm in the evening and when she was ‘dropped back home’, reportedly by the accused, her clothes were torn and she was bleeding.
“She went to the temple at 5 pm. She did not return home for a long time. Around 11 pm at night, they dropped her back home. Her clothes were torn and was filled with blood. When her bleeding didn’t stop, we took her to the hospital,” her brother told The Quint.
However, she was declared dead on arrival.
"Then I told them (police) if you don't want to come here (to their home) then go to the temple. They asked me to leave and said nothing will happen. Nothing can be done with the dead body," she added.
While the incident took place on 3 January, an FIR was filed in connection to the case only two days later on 5 January. The inspector in-charge of the local police station was suspended on 6 January, by the Uttar Pradesh government.
What the Post Mortem Report Says
"The post mortem report shows minor injuries in private parts. There were tears and she has a fracture on one of her legs. There was also excessive bleeding which led to shock and eventually the patient's death. Prima facie we found evidence of rape," Dr Yashpal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, said.
The case is set to be sent to a fast-track court and the Badaun District Magistrate has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to capture the accused priest.
