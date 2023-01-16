Andrew Tate's Properties Worth $3.95 Million Seized by Romanian Authorities
Several luxury cars were seized from the influencer's property on the outskirts of Bucharest.
Romanian authorities have seized cash and goods worth $3.95 million in their investigation into alleged human trafficking involving self-proclaimed misogynist and controversial influencer Andrew Tate.
What's new: Over the past week, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets in Romania has seized 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, and various amounts of cash in different currencies, according to Reuters.
The news agency reported on Saturday that several luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from the influencer's property on the outskirts of Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.
The arrest: On 29 December, Romanian authorities detained Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group to allegedly exploit six women.
They had been under criminal investigation since April, but have denied the allegations.
And then? The Tates challenged their 30-day arrest warrant, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected their appeal and ordered that they remain in police custody.
Why you should read on: Shortly before his arrest, 35-year-old British-American Tate, who was banned on several social media platforms for hate speech and misogynist comments, engaged in a viral Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg after he boasted about his cars and their emissions.
In 2016, he made headlines when he was removed from the reality show, 'Big Brother', after a video of him violently hitting a woman with a belt and verbally abusing her emerged on social media.
