'Allah Made Nagaraju for Me': Ashrin Sultana on Hyderabad Murder

Syed Ashrin Sultana told The Quint in an interview that she had never thought her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed would kill her husband Billipuram Nagaraju. Sultana, a Muslim woman and Nagaraju, a Dalit had married on 31 January 2022.

Mobin Ahmed and his relative Mohammed Masood Ahmed allegedly beat and stabbed Nagaraju to death at Saroornagar in Hyderabad allegedly because he was Dalit and Hindu. Sultana was a witness to the murder.

She has been demanding for justice. "Nagaraju's caste never mattered to me. I never even used to look at him as a Hindu. I only thought he was made for me. That Allah made him for me," she said.