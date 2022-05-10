'Allah Made Nagaraju for Me': Ashrin Sultana on Hyderabad Murder
"I never thought of his caste or his religion. I only thought that he was made for me," Ashrin Sultana
Reporter: Nikhila Henry
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Syed Ashrin Sultana told The Quint in an interview that she had never thought her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed would kill her husband Billipuram Nagaraju. Sultana, a Muslim woman and Nagaraju, a Dalit had married on 31 January 2022.
Mobin Ahmed and his relative Mohammed Masood Ahmed allegedly beat and stabbed Nagaraju to death at Saroornagar in Hyderabad allegedly because he was Dalit and Hindu. Sultana was a witness to the murder.
She has been demanding for justice. "Nagaraju's caste never mattered to me. I never even used to look at him as a Hindu. I only thought he was made for me. That Allah made him for me," she said.
'Brutal Murder Before My Eyes'
Sultana said that her family opposed the marriage with Nagaraju. Her brother even did a background check of him. Sultana claims she was assaulted at home for Nagaraju's sake.
According to her, her brother Mobin Ahmed visited Marpally village, Nagaraju's hometown, to ascertain his background. Now with Nagaraju's parents, Sultana says she wants to live on at Marpally.
"This is where Raju grew up. I want to be here till my end. Till I am alive he will be with me," she said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.