'World Must Ensure Afghan Women Are Not Alone': Frontier Gandhi's Granddaughter

Born a Pashtun, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as 'Frontier Gandhi', was a prominent face of the Indian Independence movement. Known as 'Pride of Afghan', Khan was a proponent of non-violence, like his friend MK Gandhi.

Today, his granddaughter Yasmin Nigar Khan, born and settled in Kolkata, is urging the Indian government and world leaders to ensure safety of women under the Taliban.

Khan (50) is the president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, the Afghan community's top body in the country.