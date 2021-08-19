'World Must Ensure Afghan Women Are Not Alone': Frontier Gandhi's Granddaughter
Frontier Gandhi's granddaughter Yasmin Nigar Khan urges world leaders to ensure safety of women under the Taliban.
Born a Pashtun, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as 'Frontier Gandhi', was a prominent face of the Indian Independence movement. Known as 'Pride of Afghan', Khan was a proponent of non-violence, like his friend MK Gandhi.
Today, his granddaughter Yasmin Nigar Khan, born and settled in Kolkata, is urging the Indian government and world leaders to ensure safety of women under the Taliban.
Khan (50) is the president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, the Afghan community's top body in the country.
"I want to appeal to the Indian government and the world community to ensure women rights under the Taliban. We have to ensure that their freedoms are not infringed upon. I also want to appeal that women's education should be guaranteed and they should be given priority as refugees."Yasmin Nigar Khan to The Quint
Many concerns have been raised over the possible reimposition of an oppressive regime in Afghanistan under the Taliban, like from 1996 to 2001, when punishments were severe and women were denied the most basic rights.
'Taliban's Rules Not Endorsed By Islam'
The Taliban's rules on forced marriage and women not stepping out of their homes is not endorsed in Islam, Khan said.
"This is neither in the Quran or in the Sharia. Whenever wedding happens, the consent of woman is sought first and then the man. How can you force a marriage without permission? When the women are not ready? When their parents are not ready? That is not marriage. I do not know which Islam mandates this."Yasmin Khan to The Quint
She also added that Taliban's dictate that women should wear full purdah, is not a mandate in Islam.
"The purdah is all about one's gaze and what they feel about it. When we go for Haj in Saudi Arabia, it is nor mandatory to wear full burqa. When tawaf happens near Khana Kaba, then the face remains uncovered. When this rule does not apply there, what Islam are the Taliban talking about," she added.
Khan wants to assure the women of Afghanistan that they are not alone.
"I want to tell the sisters and mothers in Afghanistan...Don't think you are alone. Women of the entire world are standing by you," she added.
