Second Incident in 10 Days: Minor Raped, Killed in Lakhimpur, UP
The girl had left home to fill up a scholarship form in a neighbouring town, informed her relatives.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 25 August. According to NDTV, the cops said later on Tuesday that her mutilated body was discovered near a dried-up pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, which is close to the Nepal border and approximately 200 metre away from her village.
This is the second such incident in the district, in a matter of 10 days.
The Incident
Satendar Kumar, Kheri’s police chief, informed NDTV that the post-mortem report has confirmed rape.
“We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused. We hope to have a breakthrough soon.”Satendar Kumar
The injuries on her back and neck prima facie suggest she was killed with a sharp weapon, reported NDTV, citing initial remarks of the police.
Had Gone to Fill a Scholarship Form
The girl had left home to fill up a scholarship form in a neighbouring town, the report added, citing her relatives. However, she did not return, and the family informed the police.
The girl’s relatives also reportedly said that they do not know who to suspect.
“I really don’t know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 am on Monday. We do not suspect anyone.”Her uncle, as quoted in the report
Previous Incident
In another case of brutality, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Her body was found in a sugarcane field of one of the accused Saturday, 15 August.
Two men from her village have been arrested. The girl had been strangled, her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut.
(With inputs from NDTV)
