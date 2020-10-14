15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Ends Life After ‘Rape’ in UP’s Chitrakoot

A 15-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped, has ended her life by hanging herself on Tuesday, 13 October, in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.

This comes days after she was found bound and gagged in a plants’ nursery in the district, and the police did not act on the complaint of her mother, who had spotted three men leaving the spot where the girl was found, the girl’s mother said.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said that the 15-year-old girl hanged herself in her house in the Manikpur area on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.