Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 4th Biggest H'Wood Opener in India
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' released on 6 May in theatres.
The long awaited release of Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness sent Marvel fans into a frenzy. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the movie had a strong first day at the box office in India. The film earned Rs 27.5 crore on its first day, falling just a little short of the previous Marvel release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned Rs 33 crore.
It could just be the film that dethrones KGF Chapter 2 at the box office. With a gross of Rs 27.50 crore, the film has become the fourth highest opening day grosser for a Hollywood release. Previous releases such as Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53.10 crore) and Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 31.30 crore) have topped the charts, but the second instalment in the Doctor Strange franchise has performed in league with them.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossed $36 million in previews in the United States on Thursday. It is expected to earn $175 million by the weekend. According to Collider, the film has made $60 million in advance ticket sales in the United States and $85 million overseas.
Cumberbatch makes his fifth appearance as Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the sequel to of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange (2016).
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows Doctor Strange attempting to contain the fallout from the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which caused villains from across the multiverse to invade the central MCU timeline.
The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams and is directed by Sam Raimi.
