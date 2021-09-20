World Cleanup Day: 48 Hrs, 6000 Kilos of Paper Waste Collected by Mumbaikars

The paper waste collected at different points is being sorted, segregated and bundled to send it to a recycling plant at Vapi, explained 40-year-old Murtaza Sealwala, who is in charge of one collection point.

Mohammed Jariwala, a 23-year-old volunteer said that majority of the houses she covered had senior citizens, who were ready with their paper waste bag. "They said they couldn’t go out and give to local vendors due to COVID hence they were happy to see us come to their doorsteps to collect. A lot of senior citizens wanted us to keep these drive more often," he added.

Three months earlier, Burhani Foundation ran a pilot drive to identify and collect tons of waste paper lying in offices and schools. “Around five tons of paper waste was collected during our pilot, and this waste was recycled into envelopes and writing pads. The success of our pilot gave us the impetus to launch a pan Mumbai drive,” said Huzaifa Husami.

Here's to a cleaner and greener future!