It's been more than a week since Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal. Considered as one of the most destructive cyclones faced by Kolkata in decades, it made the city unrecognisable. Large parts of the city had plunged into darkness through the night.On the morning of 21 May, the cyclone left a trail of destruction – fallen poles, uprooted trees, waterlogged streets etc.I along with my friend Koushik decided to travel across the city to capture the impact of the cyclone.Cyclone Amphan: 'No Water, Electricity; Charging Phone in College'We reached of Kalakpara, Alambazar, where the residents confirmed that the locality along with many other places is facing water shortage and electricity problems.We met Master Da, one of the residents, who said, "The electricity problem is solved in some areas as its residents protested against electricity failure and then the CESC solved their problem. But till now, the electricity problem isn't solved in our area."However, the locals say that the authorities have visited the place and they are hopeful that things will recover quickly. The Baranagar Municipality is supplying water in these areas and many people are purchasing water for daily chores.Sudeshna Dutta, a teacher and a resident of Bidhan Park, Dum Dum, says,"Due to the cyclone, our area was heavily waterlogged. Dirty water was flowing through the kitchen and bathroom pipelines. For days we had to purchase water even for activities as simple as washing hands."Cyclone Amphan: 'Had to Skip Dinner Because Kitchen Was Flooded'Although everyone has suffered due to the cyclone, it is the poor that have faced serious consequences. Deepali from Kalakpara, Alambazar, who sells tea and is the sole bread earner of her family, says she is penniless after the damage caused to her tea stall by the cyclone."I took a loan and made this shop. First, it was the lockdown and not the cyclone. I didn't know what to do. The storm has ruined everything. How would I be able to repay the money I borrowed?"Deepali, who runs a tea stall On being asked whether she got any financial support from the authorities, she replied, "The local counsellor visited us and reviewed everything. He said that it would take time."Due to no electricity, people are forced to charge their mobile phones in other localities/areas, at times at cyber cafes and railway stations.The good news is that the government has begun the recovery work in various places in Kolkata.The army was deployed on Saturday for the restoration of the city. Around 300 fire personnel from Odisha have been sent to assist in relief and rescue operations.