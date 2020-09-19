‘Not a Single Piece Sold in Past 5 Months’: Weavers of Varanasi

We talk about the situation of Varanasi textile industry from an aerial point of view, but viewed even from the lens of economy, the circumstances are no different.

Uncertainty is looming large each passing day as no amount of assurance from any institution is reaching the lanes of the weavers of Varanasi. Being completely out of work consecutively for five months, each passing day pushes them to more gruesome instances.

From the perspective of livelihood, a large chunk is barely meeting its daily needs. According to them, they have not witnessed or received any help from the government, at least in the localities of Peeli Kothi. Being born and brought up here in the lanes of Peeli Kothi, the situation is quite evident to my own consciousness as I witness it very often among my people.