Elections Come & Go, But No Clean Water Near Delhi's Vasant Vihar Slums

The residents have lost all hope for the situation to improve. Even when they saw me in the area, they seemed least interested. They have had enough.

“Tumhare photos kheech kar le jaane se kya hoga.'' (What will happen if you take photos?)

The pahadi is divided into five blocks from A-E.

There are mainly two water sources for the residents - Boring pipelines and Delhi Jal Board tankers. However, the pipelines are no more functional. That’s why most people rely on tankers.