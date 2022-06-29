'Virtual Reality Will Help Us Enhance Our Medical Training'
'We get to practice, and improve our skills before we can walk into the hospital and start practising.'
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam and Harpal Rawat
Virtual reality is expanding in the health care teaching setting. With Medisim VR (virtual reality), a med-tech company based out of Chennai is helping students enhance their surgical skills and training through virtual reality labs.
Medisim VR launched its first fully automated virtual reality lab at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences.
As a medical student myself, I feel this is a great opportunity for us. It will enhance our education immensely. One of the advantages of this is we get to practise, and improve our skills before we actually try this on patients. This enhances our confidence and is beneficial for both the patients and us.
We had our first session at the lab and we learnt the most basic, like, how to pick up stuff, hold stuff and just getting used to the environment. The best part about this is how immersive the entire experience is and I can really see myself learning in this.
"If I talk about the application of Medisim VR, it has given me a broader area of how to approach a patient. It has given me more confidence with that and even with how to examine the patient."Salamudeen Thamsudeen, student
More Practical Education Will Lead To Better Workforce
Medical colleges can transform practical education through VR labs.
Sabarish Chandrasekaran, the co-founder and the CEO of the Medisim VR lab said, "Through this research, we’ve been able to achieve several breakthroughs and understood the effectiveness VR could have on medical training."
Dr Adith Chinnaswami, co-founder and CRO shared his experience with practical labs and how there was not a lot of practical training that was offered to them back in the day.
"We used to just learn about patients on the go but this led to a lot of injuries. But with our new simulation lab, we will now be able to train students on all the basic skills required for patient care. Our labs will ensure that all students get well trained, and there will be no one left behind and the institution can ensure a minimum competency of a student before they touch a patient."Dr Adith Chinnaswami, Co-founder and CRO, Medisim VR
As the future workforce of India, I'm elated as this will help us be better-trained doctors and healthcare staff.
