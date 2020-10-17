‘VIPS Violating BCI Rules, Holding Offline Exams for Law Students’

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) has decided to hold their internal as well as end semester examinations – all in a month, within a gap of 11 days. This has not only put us in a fix, but also led to a lot of concerns about transportation and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Till now, there has been no signal that there is complete removal of COVID-19 from our country, even when we are rising to an average of 70,000 cases per day. In this situation, VIPS is affiliated with the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and the latter notified that our internal examinations will be held from 12-16 October and then our intermediate end semester examinations from 27 October. We were effectively given 11 days to prepare.