'Restoration of Nainital's Sukhatal Lake in Concretised Manner a Concern for Us'

As a local, I appreciate the idea of generating income for the residents of the hill city, but we also need to understand the cost we may have to pay in the future for harming the environment.

Uttarakhand has witnessed man-made disasters in the past. Restoration of the Sukhatal Lake should be a well-thought process. Rushing up on projects in the Himalayan lake town would certainly generate revenues from tourists but creating showpieces for tourists should not affect the ecology & be dangerous in the long run.

