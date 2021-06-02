Hard to Follow COVID Protocols When Your 11-Yr-Old Is in Isolation

Our son is very social in nature, whose worst nightmare is being alone. So, when he tested positive for COVID, our immediate concern was how to ensure quarantine? We knew it was going to be hard to keep him isolated, but we never thought it would be so heart-wrenching!

We did not panic about the illness itself as we understood that for a child, COVID is usually a mild affair. His paediatrician had instructed us to monitor his temperature and oxygen saturation and keep him well hydrated. She also suggested steam inhalation. It seemed simple enough.

Our son shut himself in his room with his computer, phone, books, toys and movies. He also had our dog and kitten to keep him company. All went well for one day. Then began the trouble, with the tears and tantrums. He just could not bear to be alone in his room.