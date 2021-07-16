'I Met Students in Himachal Who Walk up to 3 Km to Download School Work'

It's been over 15 months since the first COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March 2020, children at Kotga village in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur are still struggling to get online education. Mobile connectivity and access to internet continues to be a major challenge for them.

The village, which is seven to eight hours away from Shimla, is situated at the height of approximately 1,800 meters from sea level. Forget 3G or 4G, this village lacks basic network connectivity. This has raised concerns, as students are not able to study online during this tough time.

Children have to travel two to three km out of the village in search of a mobile network.