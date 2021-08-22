'Blast at Kolkata's Abandoned Baranagar Police Station Shook My Neighbourhood'

Due to heavy rains parts of the building were about to collapse. The police department with the help of Baranagar Municipality was taking care of the renovation work of the old building.

We hope that all the survivors recover soon.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)