'Blast at Kolkata's Abandoned Baranagar Police Station Shook My Neighbourhood'
An eyewitness said the blast occurred around 2:30 pm at old Baranagar police station where labourers were working.
On Saturday, 21 August, I was doing my normal chores at home in Kolkata’s Kutighat locality. During lunch time, around 2:30 pm, I suddenly heard loud noises of people talking on the street and walking towards the old Baranagar Police Station.
I stepped out to enquire about the situation. Someone from the neighbourhood informed me that a blast took place inside the old Baranagar Police Station, which was left abandoned for over one-and-a-half decade, where three labourers were working.
Police arrived to investigate the area. A police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “There was a blast when a labourer was working with a hoe hit a brick. This has come under preliminary investigation. More information will follow once the investigation is over.”
An auto driver, Abhijit Choudhary, whose house is beside the old building, which is in a dilapidated condition was also injured.
“I was returning home in my auto when I thought of checking the progress of the work because if the damaged portion of the house falls on my house then it will be a problem. So, I went to check the repair work. I saw the labourers working and all of a sudden there was a blast. I, along with the labourers were injured. I somehow managed to come out safely but the labourers were severely injured.”Abhijit Choudhary, Blast Victim
Arup Shah, the caretaker of the old Baranagar Police Station for over 10 years, is an eyewitness of the blast.
“Today, probably around 2:30 pm, after all the rubbish materials of the buildings were disposed, one of the labourers was trying to remove the bricks with a hoe when the blast occurred. Three labourers were heavily injured. The one with the hoe was injured the most. His face, shoulder, and chest areas were severely injured.”Arup Shah, Caretaker, Old Baranagar Police Station
Victims of the blast have been taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kolkata.
Due to heavy rains parts of the building were about to collapse. The police department with the help of Baranagar Municipality was taking care of the renovation work of the old building.
We hope that all the survivors recover soon.
