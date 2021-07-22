'Classes Discontinued at Varanasi's Biggest Blind School, Where Do We Study?'

In 2016, while speaking in his constituency Varanasi, PM Modi had emphasised the use of the word 'divyang' (divine body) instead of 'viklang' (handicapped) to refer to persons with disabilities to empower them. He had also met some students with disabilities.

Barely five years after this speech, we, the students and alumni of Shree Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andh Vidhyalaya in Durgakund, run by the Smriti Sewa Trust, are protesting the discontinuation of classes 9 to 12.

Classes were discontinued in 2020 citing financial constraints. We have appealed against this decision to the prime minister. Since July 2021, having been better placed in terms of the pandemic, we have held protests to demand for our right to education. In 2020, we had moved High Court via a petition questioning the discontinuation of classes as well.