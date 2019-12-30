Uttarakhand’s Ambedkar Hostels a Failure, Do SC Students Matter?

Of the 20 percent Scheduled Caste population in Uttarakhand, only a small part is able to avail of higher education, for which they have to move away from their homes and villages. Unfortunately, their caste status does not get left behind. Even in cities, students are unable to get accommodation owing to their caste.



In view of the problems SC/ST students face, Dr BR Ambedkar Hostels have been set up in every district headquarter by the Social Welfare Department of the Uttarakhand government. However, the condition of these hostels is deplorable. We, the students, are not just deprived of basic sanitation but also of good-quality food. Several issues persist.