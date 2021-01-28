How a Top ‘Skrill-Currency Exchange’ Site on Google Defrauded Me

I am an engineering student based in Chennai, who is fond of books authored by international authors and publications.

Recently, I had to make an international transfer to the seller of a book in the US via Skrill, a digital wallet provider that enables online payments and money transfers. While I could have used a local exchanger who could convert INR to USD, I found a more cost efficient website newpaisaxchanger.in. The rate locally was Rs 82 per US dollar, but the website rate was Rs 76/dollar.