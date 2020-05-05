Video Editor: Vivek GuptaVideo Producer: Aastha GulatiOn 4 May, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that 2020 Preliminary Examination, that was scheduled to be held on 31 May would be deferred because of the coronavirus outbreak.For around 200 of us aspirants from Telangana, who are stranded in Delhi, this means more tension and worry. Our classes finished in March but due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown none of us were able to get back home. We stay in rented accommodations in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. Since more than a month now, we have been confined to our rooms, uncertain about the future. In such times, only family can comfort us.For Several Indians Stranded in Japan, Endless Wait to Return Home(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)We are all worried for our health as several places in Delhi have been declared to be in the ‘Red Zone’. To go out for essentials is also scary. We do not have any local guardians or relatives here to take care of us.Additionally, managing expenses is becoming tough. The mess has also been closed down, hence we have to arrange our own food.“We are unable to pay our rents. Since the mess has been shut, it is very difficult for us to arrange food. Girls are staying alone in PG rooms and there are security issues.”Sravya, UPSC Aspirant All this is adding to our psychological pressure. Parents are worried about our situation and we are worried about them.Now that governments of different states are evacuating students, our hopes are pinned on the Telangana government to respond to our plea.“We don’t have any local guardians here. In normal times, we feel hopeless and in a situation of emergency it will be very difficult for us. Nothing but family can comfort us. Since the last 3 to 4 days, we have been requesting the Telangana government but they are not responding to us.”Ashfaq, UPSC Aspirant As Funds Deplete, Anxiety Looms for Indians Stranded in Sri LankaWe have made an appeal to Telangana government and the central government to arrange travel facilities for us. We made a written communication to Mr Sandeep Sultania, the Nodal Officer of the government of Telangana for early evacuation stating our problems.Till now there has been no response from the government. As coronavirus cases rise in the national capital as well as the rest of the country, we seek the comfort of our families and wish to be back home soon.My Report Impact: ‘Sonipat COVID-19 Ward Cleaned and Sanitized’(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)