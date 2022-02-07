Shoemakers to Sweet Shops, Agra’s Small Businesses Struggle To Survive COVID

Video Producer: Varsha Rani

Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam

Agra, famously known as the 'Taj City' because of its 17th century monument, generates most of its revenues through tourism. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry was badly hit as heritage sites remained closed.

This affected the lives of lakhs of people in the city, mainly those working in the industries linked to the tourism sector.