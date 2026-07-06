'UGC NET Candidates Deserve Better Than Question Papers Riddled With Typos'

I am a PhD scholar at Aligarh Muslim University. Last week, on 30 June, after nearly six months of preparation, I appeared for the Sociology paper of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) to become eligible for Assistant Professor posts across colleges and universities.

But the exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the computer-based test mode, was undermined by the errors in the question paper. These were not isolated mistakes, but multiple errors that overshadowed our months of preparation and aspirations.