‘Yaas, It’s a Dark Cloudy Morning at My Hometown in West Bengal’
The dark cloud was accompanied with heavy rain, thunder, strong winds, and poor visibility till around 11 am.
As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,’ Yaas made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday, 26 May, morning with an estimated wind speed of 130-140 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph.
The effect of this cyclone can be seen in my hometown Raghunathpur in West Bengal’s Purulia district.
It has been raining intermittently since last night (Tuesday, 25 May) after 11:30 pm with strong winds blowing at 50-60 kmph, the reading of which, I was able to track on my mobile phone.
It was a dark Wednesday morning. The dark cloud was accompanied with heavy rain, thunder, and strong winds, as visibility was poor till around 11 am.
The municipal corporation also made an announcement in our locality this morning.
“People with lack of proper shelter are advised to move to nearby schools with all their important belongings.”Announcement by Raghunathpur Municipality
The IMD DG said West Bengal is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
The wind is still blowing at a high speed as I write this report. I hope it stops by the evening without any loss of lives and damage to property.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
