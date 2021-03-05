Over 1,500 Professors Employed Under Govt Scheme Face Job Loss

Hired in 2018 under central government’s Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III), 1,554 assistant professors working in over 70 colleges across the country are on the verge of becoming jobless as our contract expires on 31 March 2021.

In 2017, the Government of India signed a contract with the World Bank to support the project designed for enhancing the quality of engineering education in existing institutions, with special consideration for low-income and special category states.