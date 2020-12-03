‘Cyclone Nivar to Burevi – Providing Relief to Needy in Chennai’

I am Srini Swaminathan, a 41-year-old Social Development Consultant in Chennai. Cyclone Nivar – a tropical cyclone that hit the coast of Tamil Nadu on 25 November – had a severe impact on low-lying areas and consequently, people’s homes along the coastline. Not only was there a loss of homes due to flooding in the streets, several homeless people in Chennai had nowhere to go.

While the Tamil Nadu government and Greater Chennai Cooperation had put in a lot of efforts to make sure people in relief centres were taken care of, I wanted to supplement and support their efforts by raising funds for relief and to supply food and tea to people in these centres as well as on the streets.