Being a student living away from home in Rajasthan, last night was definitely the scariest I have ever been. Cyclone Amphan, the second such super cyclone since 1999 made landfall in West Bengal on the afternoon of Wednesday, 20 May.Water flooded my flat on the 3rd floor in South Kolkata, leaving windows shattered. There was a power cut, we could hear trees collapsing and the sound of wind was extremely eerie to say the least.In the morning around 5.30 am, the scene outside my window looked extremely tragic and disastrous. I went out to check for myself and saw all roads were blocked, either due to water clogging or due to fallen trees and destructed lamp posts. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the situation looks quite scary for the state. Hope that people recover from it soon.I managed to take some pictures at Hiland Park, in the EM Bypass area in South Kolkata and Survey Park in Santoshpur.In Pics: Cyclone Amphan Wreaks Havoc in Bengal, Parts of Odisha