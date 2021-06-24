‘After 30 Years of Work on Mental Health, NDMC is Evicting Us Now’

Over 7,00,000* people in the world die of suicide every year, and yet, mental health is not talked about in India to the extent it should be. We at Sumaitri, a crisis intervention NGO for people who are depressed, distressed, or feeling suicidal in New Delhi, are trying hard for over three decades to help such people and support them emotionally.

But now, our future seems to be in the dark and we are struggling for our existence, as notices have been served to us by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to vacate the space given to us at the Aradhana Hostel Complex on Bhagwan Das Lane in New Delhi.