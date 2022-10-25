'Need Your Help To Save My Father, Who is Battling Cancer'
My father is the sole earner of the family and we’ve been struggling financially, physically and emotionally.
Cancer has taken away our family's happiness, my father is battling with stage four cancer and we need your help to save my father.
My father, Rajendra Kumar Shakya was diagnosed with Carcinoma Buccal Mucosa in 2019, for the first time. Now, he's been fighting cancer for the last three years.
My father is the sole earner of the family and in this journey, we’ve been struggling financially, physically and emotionally.
I have a younger sister who is a student and I'm pursuing my MBBS from a medical college in Gwalior.
It’s been three years now, my father is being treated at the Tata Memorial Centre. First, he got operated in February 2020, for his cancer (tongue) and then got radiation therapy. After that, for years, he was cancer free, but he was re-diagnosed with this deadly disease and then he again got operated and his facial contour was also lost.
Diagnosed For the Third Time
Just when everything was getting back to normal, we got to know that my father was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in May 2022, and this time, it was worse of all.
The doctors told us that the disease was in its advanced stage. So, by conventional chemotherapy, our father will only be with us for another 4-5 months. We were too devastated after hearing this.
After years of chemotherapy, we've run out of funds now. The cost per session for immunotherapy, the treatment that my father is currently going through is Rs 2 lakh per cycle. This treatment needs to be administered after every 21 days.
We are already under a lot of debt, we've taken loans from banks, relatives and friends, but still that money is not enough to pay for all the treatment.
We travel from Gwalior to Mumbai after every two weeks for this treatment, travel and stay is another added expense that comes with the treatment.
I have started a Ketto fundraiser for my father's treatment. My father has received two Immunotherapy sessions and he is doing well. The disease is under control now. To continue with the treatment, we need regular funding, so please donate to my fundraiser.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from my-report
Topics: Oral Cancer Cancer Ketto
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.