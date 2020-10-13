Quit an IT Job to Become ‘Engineer Chaiwala’ in My Hometown in MP

I am Ankit Nagwanshi and I am an IT engineer, but this is not all about me. Last year, I left my job in Nagpur at a software engineering company and journeyed back home to Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh to become a chaiwala.

When I was employed at my previous job, we were served tea on our desk but it wasn't great in taste. In the evenings, my friends and I used to go out in search of the perfect kadak chai and I noticed how crowded those small tea stalls used to be. That is where I got the inspiration from. I had also been planning to start a food business because despite all its learnings, there was no such satisfaction in the work I was doing. Despite my family’s doubts, I decided to quit my job in August 2019.