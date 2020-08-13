Dear Soldier, I Salute You From My Heart: Boxer Vikas Krishan
All of you who protect our nation, I want to salute you from my heart.
Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani
“Dear Soldier,
Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.
A very Happy Independence Day.”
Former Asian Games gold medallist and boxer Vikas Krishan sends his sandesh to a soldier on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
