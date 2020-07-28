Dear Soldier, No One Can Match Your Integrity, Courage & Loyalty
If at all there is any unconditional love in this world then it is yours first, followed by a mother’s love.
Dear soldier, I could not trace the origin of when exactly I developed this fascination towards the army. But whenever I get think or come across a post on defence or armed forces, my eyes glitter, my skin gets goosebumps and my heart thumps to say that it's the ultimate destination which stands above all and against all odds for the country.
What is greater and braver than standing for the country with just a gun in hand, leaving aside joyful dreams and personal desires with a single agenda of looking after the country so it remains undivided and never intruded by evil minds.
Whether it's spine-chilling cold or scorching heat, plain or plateau, armed or unarmed, no one can ever match your integrity, dedication, courage, loyalty and selfless service.
To all the faujis, known and unknown, we salute you for your selfless service, unconditional Iove and sacrifice. Your names are etched in the glorious history of India and we will remember you till eternity.
