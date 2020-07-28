Dear Soldier, No One Can Match Your Integrity, Courage & Loyalty

Dear soldier, I could not trace the origin of when exactly I developed this fascination towards the army. But whenever I get think or come across a post on defence or armed forces, my eyes glitter, my skin gets goosebumps and my heart thumps to say that it's the ultimate destination which stands above all and against all odds for the country.

What is greater and braver than standing for the country with just a gun in hand, leaving aside joyful dreams and personal desires with a single agenda of looking after the country so it remains undivided and never intruded by evil minds.