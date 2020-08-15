Dear Soldier, You Stay Away From Your Family to Protect Ours
Smita Y Hosamani from Karnataka sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
A big salute to you all, for choosing to fight at the borders, despite the risk to your life.
For putting the nation first before all your other duties and responsibilities. For staying away from your family and protecting all our families.
For letting us sleep soundly at night, while you put yourself through sleepless nights. For sacrificing your own life to safeguard our nation. No one ever can have the courage that you display. A heartfelt thank you to all of you. You make our India proud!
Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!
