‘Dear Soldier, Thank You For Protecting Our Borders’: Armaan Malik
Dear solider,
Thank you for protecting our borders.
Thank you for keeping us safe in our homes.
Thank you for not letting us worry about our safety, because you are guarding ans saving us at the borders of our country.
You are a true Indian, and we love you from all our heart and soul.
Salute to you!
Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, known for his songs like 'Jab Tak,' 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' and 'Main Rahoon ya Na Rahoon' has sent across his sandesh to a soldier on India's 74th Independence day.
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
