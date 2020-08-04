Dear Soldier, Come Hail or Storm, You Always Put Your Duty First
Simanta Kalita from Assam sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
‘Tagre Raho’ (stay fit). I wish all of you the best. We are thankful for your selfless service to the nation, which unites us Indians. Be it flood, be it drought, come hail, come storm, you always manage to put your duty first.
My brother serves in the Assam Rifles, and therefore, I know firsthand how difficult the life of a soldier is. Despite hardships, you don't have any regrets, nor any complaints. You choose to put yourself in life and death situations everyday, and we are incredibly proud of your service.
You are an admirable teacher, an exemplary role model and my best friend.
Recently, I lost one of my favourites, Havildar Pranay Kalita from the Assam Rifles who immortalised himself in the line of duty at Manipur. I pray god will take care of you.
On this Independence Day, l salute you. Hamesha Tagre Raho.
Simanta Kalita
Pathsala, Assam
