Shaharyaar Siddiqui Writes An ‘Ode to a Soldier’ In His Sandesh 

Dear Soldier, I’ve written a poem dedicated to your loyalty and sacrifices for the nation. Here it goes-

“Ode to a Soldier”

Their eyes reveal unfathomable zeal

Minds duty-bound.

None, but one great feeling filled in their hearts

A passion so lofty, yet so abstruse,

To serve thy motherland unto their last drop.

Neither the hail of bullets nor the thunderous boom of cannons

Deter their undaunting spirit.