Shaharyaar Siddiqui Writes An ‘Ode to a Soldier’ In His Sandesh
Shaharyaar Kamaal Siddiqui from Jharkhand sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier, I’ve written a poem dedicated to your loyalty and sacrifices for the nation. Here it goes-
“Ode to a Soldier”
Their eyes reveal unfathomable zeal
Minds duty-bound.
None, but one great feeling filled in their hearts
A passion so lofty, yet so abstruse,
To serve thy motherland unto their last drop.
Neither the hail of bullets nor the thunderous boom of cannons
Deter their undaunting spirit.
For they fear not to put their life at stake
Endangering their precious today for our safer tomorrow.
Worthier sons of the soil,
Vowed never to let her down!
Experiencing a fleeting life
Death hangs by a single thread.
Survival a bitter reality and living an illusory mirage!
Unexpectedly, a lethal bullet may find its way to his chest,
And render him lifeless, a corpse.
Death-death on the battlefield is all that he yearns and longs for,
It’s his reward, remuneration and ultimate satisfaction.
Some honoured, revered, and remembered, others unrecognized,
Yet the selfless service they render
Never sinks into oblivion.
Pride for some, aspiration for many,
They die, so that the nation may live!
Shaharyaar Kamaal Siddiqui
Sahibganj, Jharkhand
