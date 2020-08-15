‘Soldier, We Pray For Your Success’: Sandesh From An Army Kid
‘Your journey is not an easy one’, model Sangeeta Gharu sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Respected Soldiers,
Your journey is not as easy as a normal person.
Your effort has kept us alive and safe always.
You have risked your lives and kept us away from danger.
It is not every day we say that we are thankful to you but we should.
Your hard work and fortitude have always saved the lives of people in India.
Your efforts to make surgical strike successful can never be forgotten.
We are grateful to God for gifting us with such powerful, selfless, kind and motivated people who always stand for us.
We pray for your success and good life.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.