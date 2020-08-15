Dear Soldier Brother, Thank You Is The least I can Say
Sahana from Mysore sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Dear soldier brother,
Thank you so much!
For keeping your life at stake at the borders just so that we, the common citizens of India, can sleep peacefully at night.
I know that ‘thank you’ is a very tiny word to use in this context, but I think this is the least I can say in return for your precious gift of the safety of my LIFE!!
Happy 74th Independence Day!
JAI HIND🇮🇳
Sahana PR
