Dear Soldier, Your Service and Sacrifice Are a Source of Our Pride

Dear soldier,

We might not know you personally, but we definitely owe you all. What you sacrifice for our motherland is a source of our pride and we, as civilians, are powerless to pay you back for your selfless service. You happily agree to put your blood, sweat, tears and often life on the line for the country.

I believe that giving up your life for the sake of the flag is not a small feat. The supreme sacrifice made by many of our jawaans will always remain alive in memory.

I wish you a happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!

Rashmi Dahake

Wardha, Maharashtra