Dear Soldier, Thank You For Guarding Us With All Your Might

Even when we are long gone it is you that this planet will remember with great pride. You leave your loved ones, your family behind to save us citizens whom you have never seen or met.

It surprises me sometimes to see how you love us with all your heart. It is with this love that I want to say thank you and I will keep praying to god to protect you and make your dreams come true. Thank you soldier, you are our superhero!

Jai Hind. -