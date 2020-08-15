Dear Soldier, Thank You For Guarding Us With All Your Might
Ramyani from West Bengal sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Dear soldier,
You risk your lives everyday for our freedom.
This selfless act of yours is done without thinking twice. From the lofty peaks to the barren sand, the freezing snow or the blazing sun, you stand guard with all your might.
It is because of you that we get to sleep at night comfortably.
Even when we are long gone it is you that this planet will remember with great pride. You leave your loved ones, your family behind to save us citizens whom you have never seen or met.
It surprises me sometimes to see how you love us with all your heart. It is with this love that I want to say thank you and I will keep praying to god to protect you and make your dreams come true. Thank you soldier, you are our superhero!
Jai Hind. -
