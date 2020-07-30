Dear Soldier, Your Sacrifices Won’t Go In Vain

I work for the government but I only give my time and energy in lieu of my salary. You, on the other hand, are putting your own life on the line as part of your duty. No salary could compensate a life. I feel heartbroken when I think about the loneliness you feel at night, especially when you think about your family.

No words can explain my gratitude. No letter can express my indebtedness. I wish I could do something to make you a little bit more comfortable. I believe in god and also in the power of truthfulness and hard work. This belief assures me that your sacrifices won't go in vain.

I hope that you are safe and god will keep you safe. I sincerely pray that your family is doing well. Thank you so much for being there for me.

With lots of love

Dr Raji NS

Kochi, Kerala