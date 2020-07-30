Dear Soldier, Your Sacrifices Won’t Go In Vain
Dr Raji from Kochi sends her sandesh to a soldier.
My dearest soldier,
This is your sister Dr Raji. I am now at home in Thiruvananthapuram. It is raining here, monsoon rains are regular now. I know that I can sit inside my home and enjoy the rains because you are tolerating every hardship at the border. You tolerate temperatures below zero and above 45 degree celsius without any complaints. You continue to walk along the border no matter whether it is raining or snowing. You are missing your family and friends. Every meal would be reminding you of the food at home. You are sacrificing your youth and energy for making me comfortable.
I work for the government but I only give my time and energy in lieu of my salary. You, on the other hand, are putting your own life on the line as part of your duty. No salary could compensate a life. I feel heartbroken when I think about the loneliness you feel at night, especially when you think about your family.
No words can explain my gratitude. No letter can express my indebtedness. I wish I could do something to make you a little bit more comfortable. I believe in god and also in the power of truthfulness and hard work. This belief assures me that your sacrifices won't go in vain.
I hope that you are safe and god will keep you safe. I sincerely pray that your family is doing well. Thank you so much for being there for me.
With lots of love
Dr Raji NS
Kochi, Kerala
