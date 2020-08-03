Dear Soldier, Your Extended Family of Millions Prays for You
To a guardian angel,
First and foremost, I hope all is well with you. Words fall short of how we, as citizens of India, are indebted to the selfless service you do.
We are safe in our abode, only because someone so indefatigable is constantly protecting us during these grave situations.
I have always been taught what 'patriotism' is, and how important it is to serve your nation. These words, I assume, take its concrete form when I see the sacrifice you make for our country.
All I can possibly say is that we are extremely proud of what you do, each and every day. There will be uncertainties, there will be testing situations. But do remember that there is a silver lining in those dark clouds and there will always be your family, an extended family of millions of people praying for your well-being.
You make the citizens of the country proud, and this Independence Day we want to remember and honour you.
Jai Hind.
