Dear Soldier, Be it Balakot or Galwan, You Are Our Superman!
Pragyan Das from Odisha sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
What makes you so strong?
Be it the army, navy, or air force,
Your bravery is unmatched with any force.
Life is at risk, but you are always in a position of brisk.
You never give up, you never complain,
Even when you know you may have nothing to gain.
You miss your family but you never show it,
Nation comes first and everything else is secondary.
You make supreme sacrifices,
Just to ensure we are safe and satisfied.
Be it Balakot or Galwan,
You have shown you are our Superman.
We are proud of you, so is Mother India.
Thank you for teaching us the lesson that nothing comes above the nation.
Jai Hind.
Pragyan Das
Cuttack, Odisha
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.