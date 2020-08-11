Dear Soldier, Be it Balakot or Galwan, You Are Our Superman!

Dear Soldier,

What makes you so strong?

Be it the army, navy, or air force,

Your bravery is unmatched with any force.

Life is at risk, but you are always in a position of brisk.

You never give up, you never complain,

Even when you know you may have nothing to gain.

You miss your family but you never show it,

Nation comes first and everything else is secondary.

You make supreme sacrifices,

Just to ensure we are safe and satisfied.

Be it Balakot or Galwan,

You have shown you are our Superman.

We are proud of you, so is Mother India.

Thank you for teaching us the lesson that nothing comes above the nation.

Jai Hind.

Pragyan Das

Cuttack, Odisha