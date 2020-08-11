Dear Soldier, Be it Balakot or Galwan, You Are Our Superman!

Pragyan Das from Odisha sends his sandesh to a soldier.

Pragyan Das
Published11 Aug 2020, 10:26 AM IST
My Report
1 min read

Dear Soldier,

What makes you so strong?
Be it the army, navy, or air force,
Your bravery is unmatched with any force.
Life is at risk, but you are always in a position of brisk.
You never give up, you never complain,
Even when you know you may have nothing to gain.
You miss your family but you never show it,
Nation comes first and everything else is secondary.
You make supreme sacrifices,
Just to ensure we are safe and satisfied.
Be it Balakot or Galwan,
You have shown you are our Superman.
We are proud of you, so is Mother India.

Thank you for teaching us the lesson that nothing comes above the nation.

Jai Hind.

Pragyan Das
Cuttack, Odisha

Also Read
Dear Soldier, You Are a Precious Gem of the Nation
Dear Soldier, Be it Balakot or Galwan, You Are Our Superman!

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!