Dear Soldier, You Have Conquered Death Itself

Plabinee Purohit sends her sandesh to a soldier.

Plabinee Purohit
Published15 Aug 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Dear soldier,

To all the valorous jawans out there, constantly guarding our land sea and air borders. Enduring chilblains and frostbites at the Siachen glacier, battling the blistering heat in Jaisalmer. You defend our nation with grit.

Your eyes are always on the radar, withstanding high altitudes, or the hollow marshes.
Being mere humans made of flesh and blood, how do you embrace all uncertainty and stare death in the face?! Serving the nation selflessly cannot just be a profession. It's your patriotism and everlasting love that keeps your spirits high.

Thank you for everything!

(Illustration: The Quint)

