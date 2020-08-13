Dear Soldier, We Can’t Repay You: Actor Neha Dhupia’s Sandesh

Actor Neha Dhupia sends her sandesh to a soldier

Neha Dhupia
Published13 Aug 2020, 12:10 PM IST
1 min read

“Dear Soldier,

Being a ‘Fauji daughter’, I know the hardwork and sacrifices that each soldier puts in to keep us citizens safe and protect our families day and night. Thank you for safeguarding us, thank you for your loyalty. I don’t think I can ever repay you but all I can say is Jai Hind! ”

Actor Neha Dhupia sends her thoughtful and heartfelt sandesh to a soldier.

This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.

(Illutsration: The Quint)

