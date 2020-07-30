Dear Soldiers, You Write the Nation’s Destiny Through Sacrifices
Dear soldiers,
You continue to surprise us with your dedication and acts of selflessness towards the nation. In a situation of global pandemic where we are scared to even step out of our houses just to buy the essentials, you fearlessly guard the borders of the country despite the harsh climatic conditions and remote locations.
You do not flinch even in the firing line of terrorists. You do not ask for peaceful postings, you do not threaten with mass leaves to bargain with the government.
You do not gather at Jantar Mantar to ask for better pensions. You have the same monotonous life. Day after day, night after night. Away from your parents, spouse and children.
The soldiers of the Indian army are the pride of our nation. You defend the honour of our motherland with your life and blood.
You are the true heroes of our country who write the destiny of our nation through countless sacrifices.
It is sad that the news of two celebrities passing away created so much buzz on social media but the lives laid down by five defence personnel to protect the country hardly made any headlines.
Nonetheless, as a matter of fact we know that your love, determination, selflessness, dedication towards the nation and the zest to serve the country is so high that you do not even care about these things.
Many of us do not even bother to look up the names of the martyrs who laid down their lives. Now, the least that all of us, including me, could do while sitting comfortably in our houses is remember their names, acknowledge and respect the sacrifice made by the five brave soldiers.
We salute each and everyone of you and bow our heads in respect to the army personnel and the policemen who sacrificed their lives yesterday for the sake of the nation and its people.
