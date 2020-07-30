Dear Soldiers, You Write the Nation’s Destiny Through Sacrifices

Dear soldiers,

You continue to surprise us with your dedication and acts of selflessness towards the nation. In a situation of global pandemic where we are scared to even step out of our houses just to buy the essentials, you fearlessly guard the borders of the country despite the harsh climatic conditions and remote locations.

You do not flinch even in the firing line of terrorists. You do not ask for peaceful postings, you do not threaten with mass leaves to bargain with the government.



You do not gather at Jantar Mantar to ask for better pensions. You have the same monotonous life. Day after day, night after night. Away from your parents, spouse and children.