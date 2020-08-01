Dear Soldier, Thank You is a Small Word For Your Magnanimity
Kunishka Sharma from Delhi shares his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear soldier,
What if all the real heroes placed at the border come back akin to the ones portrayed in the movies? Your kind are selfless souls, striving hard against all odds, not even knowing where fate will take you next. You display perfectly the epitome of ‘do or die’.
Constant are the prayers of not only your families but the whole nation, united by the fear of losing heroic lives. Who knows whether our heroes will return wearing their prized uniform, or wrapped in a tricolour flag?
Isn’t it flabbergasting but worth pondering what these magnanimous souls are made of?
We never considered the fact that our carefree lives are at the cost of that one harrowing phone call made to the martyr's family, giving them the life-shattering news of losing their loved one. Will they ever be able to fill this void?
Soldiers live thousands of miles away from home and survive harsh terrains. In such times, it is often just one letter from their families that keeps them hopeful throughout a war.
Imagine if things were mutable. Those unborn children could see their fathers for the very first time or a mother could kiss her son again when he returns from duty. Or maybe, the altruistic fighter who lost his life while serving the nation, could read the last letter from his beloved wife which he saved to read once he gets back from war.
The weight of the coffin to be delivered to the families of these courageous personalities seems to be more heavy and daunting than any other job at the war. Thanking these humanitarian souls won't ever be enough.
Kunishka Sharma
Delhi
