Dear Soldier, Thank You is a Small Word For Your Magnanimity

Soldiers live thousands of miles away from home and survive harsh terrains. In such times, it is often just one letter from their families that keeps them hopeful throughout a war.

Imagine if things were mutable. Those unborn children could see their fathers for the very first time or a mother could kiss her son again when he returns from duty. Or maybe, the altruistic fighter who lost his life while serving the nation, could read the last letter from his beloved wife which he saved to read once he gets back from war.

The weight of the coffin to be delivered to the families of these courageous personalities seems to be more heavy and daunting than any other job at the war. Thanking these humanitarian souls won't ever be enough.



Kunishka Sharma

Delhi