Dear Soldier, Thanks For Your Unwavering Loyalty to the Nation
Join The Quint’s Independence Day campaign, write your sandesh to a soldier.
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Hello,
My name is Krishna Sodha and I am part of the National Cadet Corps in Ahmedabad. I would like to express my gratitude towards every braveheart who has lost his life while fighting for our nation in the form of a poem titled 'Apne Sitaare' (Our Stars).
Dear Soldier,
Through the course of my poem, I have tried to shed light on the sacrifices made by you, our unsung heroes, who commit their whole lives to the protection of our nation. My poem is a tribute to every soldier’s sacrifice, unwavering loyalty and persistent devotion to the country.
It is admirable how soldiers willingly choose to safeguard at any cost. While there is uncertainty a soldier faces as he leaves his family and the comfort of his home, it is undying patriotism that overcomes all else. Your valour and ability to prioritise the nation over all other responsibilities makes each citizen proud.
You may be unknown to us, but every soldier wins millions of hearts and embodies the nation’s pride. I consider you a ‘loved one’. Even though I have not had the fortune of meeting you, you will forever be a shining star in the sky, beyond our dreams.
Jai Hind.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.