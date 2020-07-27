Dear Soldier, Thanks For Your Unwavering Loyalty to the Nation

It is admirable how soldiers willingly choose to safeguard at any cost. While there is uncertainty a soldier faces as he leaves his family and the comfort of his home, it is undying patriotism that overcomes all else. Your valour and ability to prioritise the nation over all other responsibilities makes each citizen proud.

You may be unknown to us, but every soldier wins millions of hearts and embodies the nation’s pride. I consider you a ‘loved one’. Even though I have not had the fortune of meeting you, you will forever be a shining star in the sky, beyond our dreams.

Jai Hind.