Dear Soldier, Your Heroism and Bravery is Inspiring

Dear soldier,

Thanks a ton for acting as a shield of our nation, for letting us sleep peacefully while you sacrifice your own sleep and guard the borders 24x7.

Thank you so much for your unconditional love and selfless service to the nation. You never take a day off from duty, you love the nation before your family and loved ones. Thank you so much for this inspiring heroism and bravery you display during war. You teach us how to fight back and to never give up. We, the citizens of India, are indebted to you forever. In fact, a thank you is the least we can do.