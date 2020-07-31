Dear Soldier, You Are the Real Hero of Our Nation

Dear soldier,

You stay miles away from your family, just to protect your motherland. You are the real hero for me, a hero who sacrifices his family, a hero who never takes a step back from the battlefield, a hero who becomes the very shield protecting his country.

Dear soldier, your life is precious. I’m fearless today because I have full faith in all the ‘warriors’ guarding the border with all their might. Dear soldier, along with your family, I too await to hear from from your end, just to know you’re safe and sound.