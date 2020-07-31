Dear Soldier, You Are the Real Hero of Our Nation
Kanishka Patel sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Dear soldier,
You stay miles away from your family, just to protect your motherland. You are the real hero for me, a hero who sacrifices his family, a hero who never takes a step back from the battlefield, a hero who becomes the very shield protecting his country.
Dear soldier, your life is precious. I’m fearless today because I have full faith in all the ‘warriors’ guarding the border with all their might. Dear soldier, along with your family, I too await to hear from from your end, just to know you’re safe and sound.
It’s almost 3 am as I write this letter. I’m restless as I see the news of casualties every day and disturbed that someone’s out there risking their own life while I sleep comfortably in my bed. It also makes me question how sometimes people, myself included, are casual when talking about our motherland. I believe that the least I can do as a part of my duty is to put my country first and work for its betterment.
Jai Hind
Kanishka Patel
